After the patron saint of restricting Americans’ freedoms suggested we might need to cancel Christmas, I suppose this shouldn’t come as all that much of a surprise. The CDC is announcing today that they are recommending that Americans celebrate Thanksgiving virtually again this year. You probably don’t need me to tell you that this is one turkey of an idea that Joe Biden isn’t going to be able to make fly. But the new guidelines have all sorts of unpleasant nuggets built into them for any of you dangerous people who still insist on carving up the turkey with your family. Oh, and you have to scroll down to the bottom of the announcement to find it, but they’re saying the same thing for Halloween as well. (KOMO News)

Despite vaccinations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends people celebrate Thanksgiving virtually this year. Updated guidance states that attending gatherings for events and holidays still increases the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19, especially with the threat of the highly transmissible delta variant… Travel is not recommended unless individuals are fully vaccinated. Even so, travelers must still wear masks on public transportation. The recommendations are just for Halloween and Thanksgiving as of now.

The CDC includes additional advisories if you refuse to celebrate Thanksgiving over Facetime. You should first consider hosting your dinner outdoors with everyone sitting six feet apart. Yes… outdoors. At the end of November. I’ll just remind everyone that last year, at least in upstate New York, we’d already had our first snowstorm of the season by Thanksgiving. On the plus side, if you do host your party outdoors, the CDC says that “masks may not be needed.” What a relief.

Another option for you from your protectors at the CDC is to try “waving to neighbors from a safe distance and avoiding contact with others.” Unvaccinated people should not travel, but if you do have unvaccinated guests over for dinner, they should be made to wear masks and the windows should be left open with a fan running.

This is yet another example of the government attempting to force everyone into two camps. The unvaccinated should be shunned and segregated from society, even if they are members of your own family. Of course, since the Biden administration is already trying to make sure that the unvaccinated are not able to gain employment and earn a living, they probably won’t be able to afford to travel anyway. (Particularly if gas prices keep spiking under these jokers.)

I don’t think Biden or anyone in his administration fully understands just how far over the line they have already gone. And this announcement may well prove to be the breaking point. When Fauci suggested that we might need to cancel Christmas, even Newsweek was compelled to publish an opinion piece calling it “the final straw.” The New York Post declared the story to be a reason why he has earned the public’s distrust. Hugh Hewitt asked him right to his face if maybe it wasn’t time for him to step down. (Fauci declined.)

Most of us have moved on from this nonsense. We are quickly approaching vaccination rates that we were previously told were the targets to reach to prevent the hospitals from being overrun with patients. That’s particularly true among adults because it’s taken longer to authorize vaccines for younger children. While N95 surgical masks are mostly effective in hindering virus transmission, most people dutifully wore their stupid cloth masks for more than a year, despite even the EPA admitting that they couldn’t even block a quarter of virus particles you might encounter. Other studies described cloth masks as being almost entirely ineffective, but the White House sent out supposed experts to discredit the studies.

The point is, the country did its part. But this needs to be over. This isn’t Australia. We’re not going to tolerate goon squads being sent out to beat people down or pepper spray them for the “crime” of gathering for Thanksgiving dinner. With that in mind, I have some “recommendations” of my own for Fauci and the CDC today, but I won’t print them here because we try to keep this site PG-13-friendly as much as possible.

