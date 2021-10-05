https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/chris-cillizza-notes-that-donald-trump-is-no-longer-on-forbes-list-of-400-richest-people-in-america/

Back when Donald Trump was president, the Washington Post had a reporter dedicated to covering Trump’s finances and making sure everything was on the up-and-up. Now that Trump’s no longer president, he’s dropped off Forbes’ list of the 400 richest people in America, according to CNN’s Chris Cillizza. But based on what we’d heard during the Trump administration, his entire term was a violation of the emoluments clause, and he was raking it up with properties like the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump is no longer one of Forbes’ 400 richest people in Americahttps://t.co/GnSUQfKGvU — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) October 5, 2021

Cillizza writes:

Donald Trump takes tremendous pride in being rich. Just ask him. “I’m really rich,” he said in his presidential announcement speech back in 2015. Which is still true! But, according to the newly-released rankings from Forbes magazine, Trump is no longer one of the 400 richest people in America. It’s the first time in more than two decades that Trump has not made the Forbes 400.

Word is he missed making the list by $400 million.

Alternate Headline: “Trump Is First Politician Ever To Become Poorer After Serving In Office.” Not sure this is the own you were betting on, champ. https://t.co/x4KrWW2VR4 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 5, 2021

Wait, I thought he ran for office to rake in emoluments or something. That was fake news? I can’t believe it! — Confessions of a Conservative (@TwisteChristian) October 5, 2021

He didn’t enrich himself in office? Weird. — Mad_Owl (@Mad_Owl76) October 5, 2021

But I thought he was lining his pockets with corrupt deals. — Dave T “DVD King” (@daveTgeek) October 5, 2021

In other words, he didn’t mysteriously become a zillionaire like most other politicians? — mamamia (@virginiacracker) October 5, 2021

Normally elected officials increase their net worth after office. — JCH (@JCHTEXAS) October 5, 2021

I guess there was no 10% for the big guy. — rusty stonelake (@collectorgrid) October 5, 2021

Weird I was told he only ran to get richer — shooters shoot (@neverontimephil) October 5, 2021

Interesting considering CNN spent 4 years telling us how he was using the presidential office to enrich himself — Bsim1 (@Bsim110) October 5, 2021

So he didn’t use the office of the presidency to enrich himself?

Go figure. — RNS 🇺🇸 (@RNS_USA) October 5, 2021

Wealthy person gives up fortune to serve his country. If only he were smart like Obama, Pelosi, and Sanders, he’d play ball and use government to cash in. — Razor (@hale_razor) October 5, 2021

This actually makes him more likable 👍🏽 — Chris McFarland (@cmcfarland936) October 5, 2021

I thought Biden was President — Gary Bones Leslie (@GaryBonesLeslie) October 5, 2021

He lives rent free in your head and it’s sad. — Will Adkins (@WillAdkins11) October 5, 2021

Anything else going on Chris? — Phaedrus 🙂 (@PhaedrusAnimus) October 5, 2021

Donald Trump is all you people have, he’s been out of office for over 8 months and CNN hacks can’t stop talking about him. Can you code Chris? — Willy Free (@willfreedom21) October 5, 2021

You miss him so much! Also, kind of refreshing to see someone sacrifice to serve their country instead of getting rich from it. — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) October 5, 2021

Chris sleeps with Trump in his dreams. Just can’t get over his crush. — Trump Won (@RS4Trump) October 5, 2021

He lost a ton of money when they discovered his secret server connected to Russia’s Alfa Bank.

