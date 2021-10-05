https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/chris-cillizza-notes-that-donald-trump-is-no-longer-on-forbes-list-of-400-richest-people-in-america/

Back when Donald Trump was president, the Washington Post had a reporter dedicated to covering Trump’s finances and making sure everything was on the up-and-up. Now that Trump’s no longer president, he’s dropped off Forbes’ list of the 400 richest people in America, according to CNN’s Chris Cillizza. But based on what we’d heard during the Trump administration, his entire term was a violation of the emoluments clause, and he was raking it up with properties like the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Cillizza writes:

Donald Trump takes tremendous pride in being rich. Just ask him.

“I’m really rich,” he said in his presidential announcement speech back in 2015. Which is still true! But, according to the newly-released rankings from Forbes magazine, Trump is no longer one of the 400 richest people in America. It’s the first time in more than two decades that Trump has not made the Forbes 400.

Word is he missed making the list by $400 million.

He lost a ton of money when they discovered his secret server connected to Russia’s Alfa Bank.

