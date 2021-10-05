https://www.theblaze.com/news/chris-cuomo-accuser-megyn-kelly-groping-power-trip

Chris Cuomo accuser Shelley Ross says that Cuomo was obviously on a “power trip” when he sexually harassed her during a 2005 work party in front of both her husband and her friends.

Ross, once Cuomo’s supervisor, alleged in September that the CNN anchor grabbed her buttocks and squeezed during a meeting at a bar.

What are the details?

Ross appeared on Monday’s broadcast of “The Megyn Kelly Podcast” and told the show host that she interpreted Cuomo’s alleged behavior as an attempt to humiliate her in front of fellow professionals and her peers, including her husband.

Ross, who was Cuomo’s boss when the two worked together at ABC News, said that the act was “belittling.”

“What goes through your head as this guy has the nerve to squeeze your ass?” Kelly asked.

Ross responded, “It was belittling. It was clearly a power trip, to make me feel — you know, you’re no longer my boss. I can do anything I want with you. … Something in his head said he couldn’t do that back when I was his boss, maybe he thought I would fire him or something, but it was meant to diminish [me].”

Ross continued, saying that the purported behavior felt “overpowering” and she “certainly didn’t like it.” She also added that Cuomo’s “arrogant frat boy personality” was extremely off-putting.

Kelly agreed, arguing, “A normal man doesn’t behave like this at the office.”

The incident reportedly took place in 2005 after Ross left ABC News and happened to attend a mutual colleague’s going-away party at a New York City bar.

“I was at the party with my husband, who sat behind me on an ottoman sipping his Diet Coke as I spoke with work friends,” Ross recalled in a September op-ed published in the New York Times.

“When Mr. Cuomo entered the Upper West Side bar, he walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock.”

Ross said that Cuomo, acting with a “cocky arrogance,” boasted that he could do that now that she was no longer his superior.

“No, you can’t,” she reportedly fired back.

She and her husband — who reportedly witnessed the entire exchange — “quickly left.”

Cuomo later sent her an apology via email, she alleged.

In an email included in the op-ed, Cuomo reportedly wrote, “Now that I think of it … I am ashamed.”

“Though my hearty greeting was a function of being glad to see you … Christian Slater got arrested for a (kind of) similar act (though borne of an alleged negative intent, unlike my own) … and as a husband I can empathize with not liking to see my wife patted as such,” Cuomo reportedly added. “So pass along my apology to your very good and noble husband … and I apologize to you as well, for even putting you in that situation … next time, I will remember my lesson, no matter how happy I am to see you.”







Shelley Ross on Her Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Chris Cuomo | The Megyn Kelly Show



www.youtube.com



