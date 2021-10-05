https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/05/christopher-rufo-has-david-french-dead-to-rights-as-a-hypocrite-when-it-comes-to-presidents-mobilizing-the-fbi-screenshots/

Earlier, we told you about Christopher Rufo’s thread about Joe Biden’s DOJ targeting parents who oppose Critical Race Theory education in public schools.

Well, in a shocking turn of events, First Amendment advocate David French doesn’t really see a problem with it.

That sounds like a pretty lazy and disingenuous argument from French.

David French is apparently too busy praising the Biden administration’s overreach to concern himself with evidence.

In other words, intellectual consistency is not David French’s strong suit.

