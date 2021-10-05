About The Author
Related Posts
Hollywood Director Spike Lee Says He Has ‘Questions’ About Investigation Into 9/11 Attacks
August 24, 2021
Military Doctor States Experimental COVID-19 Jabs Have Killed More Active Duty Military Than the Virus
August 31, 2021
Goats being used to prevent wildfires in California
September 30, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy