CNN anchor and chief natsec correspondent Jim Sciutto needs you to understand just how bad things are. Do you understand?

If/when a constitutional crisis comes, we won’t have lacked for warnings from people as disparate as Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Robert Kagan and Fiona Hill, Adam Kinzinger and Adam Schiff. Question is: are we, as a country, the frogs in boiling water? — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 5, 2021

Brace for the constitutional crisis! Don’t be a frog!

Real News, Mr. President.

“DiSpAraTe” lol.. https://t.co/gOcYWCyIvR — Fact Checker @ Union of Unconcerned Nerds (@H0tdish) October 5, 2021

He thinks this is a diverse group when they’re the interchangeable parts of the uniparty that caused the constitutional crisis. https://t.co/pwJxuD2aMU — Eric Martin (@ericmartintx) October 5, 2021

If this is your fantasy team, you deserve the L. https://t.co/uUjLHevaUH — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 5, 2021

Seriously.

We already have a constitutional crisis — led by those who want to pack courts, eliminate the electoral college, destroy the senate, undo the second and first amendments. https://t.co/cUxI5bJCt9 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 5, 2021

The Left has been talking about screwing with the Constitution for years now. And with the MSM’s blessing, to boot.

Did you even read this trash take? https://t.co/O0B2vYTlCC — JEFCON1 (@jefcon1776) October 5, 2021

He’s too busy navel gazing to realize how stupid his take really is.

