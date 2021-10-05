https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/zodiac-killer-allegedly-identified-cold-case-team?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A cold case team says it has identified the Zodiac killer, decades after his alleged crimes.

According to Fox News, the team says it has profiled the notorious killer who for decades evaded capture from police.

The Zodiac killer is allegedly connected to more than five murders from 1968-1969 in the San Francisco bay area.

The profilers say that the person responsible for the deadly murders is in fact Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018.

Computer imaging, as well as an artist’s rendition of what the suspect would look like, along with other methods, helped pin down the suspect.

Over the years, the Zodiac taunted authorities with puzzles and ciphers contained in letters sent to newspapers and law enforcement. The murders have been examined in books and movies, and have been the focus of amateur and professional investigators.

