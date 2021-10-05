https://magainstitute.com/covid-mania-has-blinded-the-five-eyes-of-the-english-speaking-world/

Five Eyes

“The Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.”

The Attack Was Upon Our Domestic Tranquility

While we are still confronting Chinese military hegemony here in the Pacific and around the world, we were caught napping when the CCP turned our own citizens against one another. We didn’t see it coming.

Denial is not just a River in Egypt.

The biological attack was never capable of destroying America or our allies by killing enough of our people directly. It was a decoy to instill fear and panic to lure us into abandoning centuries of freedom of thought, freedom of will and freedom of action.

It succeeded beyond even the wildest expectations of the power elite in Beijing. The world is now their play thing as they torment us like laboratory mice in an evil experiment.

If Vincent Price were still around, he would portray Xi Jinping, while Peter Lorre would be his compliant accomplice Joe Biden. It’s a variant of that classic line:

“I don’t want to hurt you! I just want to shoot you with my gun syringe!”

Not-So-Great Britain

Having long abandoned the precepts of the Magna Carta imposed on King John, the empire upon which the sun once never set curled up in the fetal position and conceded without a whimper. First, it betrayed its religious independence by surrendering to Islamic Sharia. From the Magna Carta to the Quran with no hope of return.

When Dhimmi King Charles inevitably takes the throne, the moderation of Queen Elizabeth will relegate her main accomplishment to having outlived Queen Victoria. The British military is still a world power but with weak Prime Ministers like Boris Johnson and his successors, plus a potentate who has waited for decades itching for a place in the history books, the People’s Liberation Army is salivating for a confrontation.

But our thrust here is how Covid Mania has undermined British resolve, not to mention national security preparedness. This is the common thread that is unraveling from the social fabric of each of the English-speaking nations here considered.

En Zed

New Zealand was the first casualty in the formerly united front against tyranny. Aotearoa, the Land of the Long White Cloud, has always been very insular in its politics. American nuclear warships have been unwelcome there in the non-tropical extreme of the South Pacific for many years.

After the anomalous attack on the mosque in Christchurch a few years ago, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern donned the Muslim hijab and did a Dhimmi Act far better than King Charles will ever be able to emulate. She has also been kissing up to the CCP for years.

Covid Mania is widespread among Kiwis just as it is with their counterparts in the other English-speaking nations.

Oz

I never expected Australia to go from appeasing China to becoming China overnight. I thought Scott Morrison was actually a more sensible national leader. The parliamentary system Down Under is far different from our American Republic in governance, but the Premier of each of the six Australian States also has significant power to prey upon Covid Mania, most notably Daniel Andrews of Victoria.

Having spent three fantastic weeks in Melbourne and surrounding Victoria a half-dozen years ago, I am absolutely appalled and horrified at seeing people being taken down and handcuffed simply for not wearing a mask or daring to join a public protest.

I know from personal experience over 40 years that Aussies are an extremely outgoing and gracious people. Something in this Covid Mania has dramatically changed the temperament there. They are absolutely cannibalizing one another.

People’s Republic of Canada

My wife and I were just in Vancouver a couple of years ago for a few days after an Alaskan cruise enjoying a visit. Most of Canada’s population live within not that many kilometers from the United States border. But even when we were there, I noticed how the complexion of British Columbia has changed. It is no longer homogeneous, but has already been bought lock, stock and barrel by Chinese investors, making homes unaffordable for long time Canadian citizens.

But that pales in comparison to the horror stories I see coming out of Calgary.

That part of Alberta once had a reputation similar to the American west with cowboys and free-living people. Now a pastor who was physically taken down and arrested when he returned from the United States for the egregious crimes of having conducted a church service and failing to wear a mask has warned us here in America to awaken from our slumber and pay attention because:

We are next!

Justin Trudeau may not be the heir of Fidel Castro biologically, but he certainly is ideologically.

The Canadian pastor had experienced the same vicious tactics under Marxism in his native Poland. The repression of Hong Kong, perhaps soon to be extended to Taiwan, is the everyday misery of decent people today in an ever-expanding spider web of socialist deceit.

So now, United States is the last domino to fall as the Five Eyes of the English-speaking world are permanently blinded. Our beloved America which was once the refuge of the world to escape tyranny is on the brink of uttermost demise.

Covid Mania

Mental illness marked by periods of great excitement or euphoria, delusions, and overactivity.

“Many people suffering from mania do not think anything is wrong.”

Words to the Wise

The United States of America has something which none of our other former allies possess. We are a constitutional republic with the reputation of being the freest nation in the history of the world. Even today, people are illegally crossing our border to get into this country.

But we are in imminent danger of letting an irrational overreaction to an intentionally mutating biological threat deprive us of our natural immunities. In this sense, I’m not just talking about antibodies that fight disease within our mortal beings.

I’m talking about a tradition of liberty being an immunity from socialist oppression. If you want to survive, you better get a dose of patriotism which comes through the eyes rather than the veins.

Otherwise you’re going to be in a catatonic state like one of the victims in an old Vincent Price – Peter Lorre movie who wakes up in the coffin six feet below ground gasping for air and scratching your fingernails to the bone. That graphic imagery has stuck with me for nearly 60 years.

Blank granite headstone in a cemetery ready for your text, close up with no name, selective focus.

America is the last eye left to recognize and avoid Covid Mania. But, for how much longer?

