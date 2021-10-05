https://www.dailywire.com/news/dan-crenshaw-targets-twitter-ceo-after-bullying-of-kyrsten-sinema-is-cheered-on-twitter

On Tuesday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) slammed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after Crenshaw took note of the tweet from the leftist website Jezebel in which they cheered the idea of bullying Democrat senator Krysten Sinema, who has been pilloried by the Left for not going along with other Democrat senators voting for the monstrously expensive $3.5 trillion social spending bill and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Over the weekend, far-left activists followed Sinema into a bathroom, yelled at her, and recorded her while she went into a stall, threatening her that if she did not pass President Biden’s agenda, they would get her removed from office.

Jezebel tweeted, “Absolutely Bully Kyrsten Sinema Outside Of Her Bathroom Stall.”

Crenshaw fired, “Hey @jack just wondering if you’re going to enforce this bullying rule? Or does it not count when the victim isn’t liberal enough?”

Crenshaw cited Twitter’s own rules, which state:

We prohibit behavior that encourages others to harass or target specific individuals or groups with abusive behavior. This includes, but is not limited to; calls to target people with abuse or harassment online and behavior that urges offline action such as physical harassment.

After Sinema was harassed, on Monday President Biden dismissed the incident. Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked, “Mr. President, you’re talking about how you have 48 Democratic votes right now. The other two have been pressured over the weekend by activists. Joe Manchin had people on kayaks show up to his boat. Senator Sinema last night was chased into a restroom. … Do you think that those tactics are crossing a line?”

“I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody,” Biden responded. “The only people doesn’t happen to people who have Secret Service standing around them. So it’s part of the process.”

As The Daily Wire reported, Sinema issued a statement on Saturday slamming Democrat congressional leadership which stated:

My vote belongs to Arizona, and I do not trade my vote for political favors — I vote based only on what is best for my state and the country. I have never, and would never, agree to any bargain that would hold one piece of legislation hostage to another. Congress was designed as a place where representatives of Americans with valid and diverse views find compromise and common ground. That is why, when President Biden asked me to continue bipartisan infrastructure negotiations, I agreed and helped deliver the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — a historic, broadly popular plan that reflects a key priority of President Biden’s. My commitment to delivering lasting results is also why I have engaged for months in direct, good-faith negotiations over the separate budget reconciliation proposal. Good-faith negotiations, however, require trust. Over the course of this year, Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not all be kept — and have, at times, pretended that differences of opinion within our party did not exist, even when those disagreements were repeatedly made clear directly and publicly. Canceling the infrastructure vote further erodes that trust. More importantly, it betrays the trust the American people have placed in their elected leaders and denies our country crucial investments to expand economic opportunities.

