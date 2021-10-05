https://www.dailywire.com/news/dea-agents-police-officers-shot-during-amtrak-inspection-in-arizona

A Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) special agent was shot during a routine inspection on an Amtrak train in Tuscon, Arizona on Monday.

Just after 8 am on Monday, a DEA regional task force, as well as local police, boarded the Sunset Limited, which was on its way from New Orleans to Los Angeles, to do a routine inspection for contraband, such as money, drugs, and weapons. As officers were detaining a suspect on one of the train cars, a second suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire, killing one DEA special agent, and injuring another agent and a Tuscon police officer.

The detained suspect was arrested and taken into custody. The suspect who opened fire was found dead in a train car bathroom, where he had barricaded himself after exchanging gunfire with police.

The injured Tuscon police officer, who was wounded while attempting to help the DEA agents, was on the platform when shots broke out. None of the 137 passengers or 11 crew were injured, according to an Amtrak spokesperson.

Speaking outside the hospital where the officer and agent were taken, Tuscon Police chief Chris Magnus praised his officers for their efforts and mourned the loss of the unnamed DEA agent who was killed.

“It’s very horrific and we’re all just coming to terms with just how terrible a loss this is,” Magnus said. “But I also want to reflect on the really heroic actions of the officers at the scene. They literally ran towards the danger, into the car, where there was an active shooting situation going on.”

Magnus said that the wounded DEA agent was in critical condition, while the injured police officer was stable.

Tuscon Mayor Regina Romero released a statement on Twitter expressing her condolences for the victims. “The shooting that took place this morning at our downtown train station was an absolutely shocking act of violence,” Romero said in a statement published to Twitter. “I ask all Tucsonans to join me in praying for the deceased DEA officer and for the swift recovery of the law enforcement officers who were injured.” Romero also ordered all flags at city offices to be lowered to half-mast in order to honor the fallen agent and the injured officers.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also tweeted out a statement in response to reports of the shooting. “My heartfelt condolences are with the loved ones and colleagues of the DEA agent who lost his life today in Tucson. Two other law enforcement officers are injured in the hospital. Our prayers are with them, their families and the law enforcement community,” Ducey said.

