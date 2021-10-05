https://bigleaguepolitics.com/pennsylvania-house-democrat-releases-forced-sterilization-bill-then-claims-it-was-a-parody-after-being-exposed/

A Pennsylvania Democrat in the state house released a forced sterilization bill, and then attempted to claim it was a parody after he was exposed for introduced this heinous measure.

“If there was any doubt that today’s progressive left have utterly and completely disregarded your personal medical freedom, then let this be the nail in the coffin,” Pennsylvania state representative David Rowe, a Republican, stated in a Facebook post.

“A legislator from Philadelphia has just introduced legislation that would limit how many children your family could have, dictate what age you could have a family, and would issue a TEN THOUSAND DOLLAR REWARD for turning in someone who refused to submit to forced sterilization after having three children,” he added.

The bill sponsor, Democrat state representative Christopher Rabb, claimed that the legislation was a parody shortly after he was exposed for releasing the heinous bill. Rowe is not accepting the spin from this deranged Democrat.

“Now in full damage control mode, the PA House Democrats have released a press statement claiming the bill is a “parody”…funny this press release came over 48 hours after the memo was first introduced and after universal, bipartisan backlash sent them scrambling to cover themselves,” Rowe wrote in response to Rabb’s backpedal.

Big League Politics has reported on the Democrats’ war on families for many years, as they support the murder of children in the womb and now are targeting children outside of the womb:

“Senate Democrats blocked a vote on two major pro-life bills in the legislative chamber on Tuesday, leaving little doubt that the party is wholly united behind support for unlimited abortion.

The two laws that were blocked were the The Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protections Act.

The first law would prohibit abortion being enacted upon children who survive abortion procedures. Some Democrats have suggested that it’s fair game to carry out ghoulish abortion procedures on babies who are alive.

The second bill would’ve instituted bans on abortions enacted upon fetuses that are capable of pain. Such a ban would affect late-term abortions, most notably rare procedures that are carried out on fetuses that are more than 20 weeks into development.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer chalked up the blocking of the pro-life bills as a political move. He claimed the consideration of laws was merely a gambit to embarrass Democrats.

In remarks after the bills were blocked from a formal floor vote, he seemed wholly unreflective as to why it was right to dismiss legislation that would institute relatively tame and common-sense restrictions on widely unpopular late-term abortion procedures.

Pennsylvania’s Bob Casey, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Alabama Doug Jones were the only Democrats to vote to bring the Born Alive law up for further consideration on the Senate floor. The laws would’ve required 60 votes to advance beyond the Senate filibuster, a margin they both failed to reach.”

It will only be a matter of time before the Democrats introduce Chinese-style restrictions on the family if their cultural revolution is not overthrown. Pennsylvania is just the trial balloon for their demonic, anti-human agenda.

