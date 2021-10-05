https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dennis-prager-and-jews-still-vote-democrat/
About The Author
Related Posts
Black women attack Carmine’s staff (also black) and then claim racism…
September 20, 2021
Excellent piece by James Howard Kunstler…
September 1, 2021
Doctors are speaking out everywhere…
September 6, 2021
Disturbing new details…
September 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy