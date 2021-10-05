https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/05/desperate-thug-joe-biden-tells-republicans-who-refuse-to-bend-over-for-democrats-to-just-get-out-of-the-way-video/

“Vote for Joe Biden,” they said. “Bring civility back to the White House,” they said.

Meanwhile, here’s what Joe Biden said:

My message to Republicans: If you don’t want to help save the country, get out of the way. pic.twitter.com/5Um4dL0XO8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 5, 2021

Do what we say or get out of the way.

That’s a helluva message from America’s sweet old grandpa. Almost as if he’s not so sweet after all.

You said you could work across the aisle and get things done. Or do you even remember saying that? — Special Agent Fox Mulder (@FoxMulder010) October 5, 2021

Maybe Joe was literally not aware of what had transpired when he called for unity.

“Just get out of the way.” — The Great Uniter https://t.co/s0gwbLmAW0 — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) October 5, 2021

So much for your unity speech eh? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 5, 2021

This part of your unity plan? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 5, 2021

Is this how you Build Back Better? By threatening the opposition? And lying about it?

How many fact checkers are going to tell Biden that the ball is completely in the Dems court? None. https://t.co/DNwcKnL33G — Juan Delgado (@BurritoHunting) October 5, 2021

A bold-faced lie. Nothing is stoping democrats from raising the debt ceiling on their own and he knows it. They just don’t want to because the optics are bad. https://t.co/4cvASHVCXj — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) October 5, 2021

Optics don’t get much worse than Joe Biden himself.

Also, our presidents have forgotten how to be presidential. When you take the oath of office, you are the President of the United States, not merely the president of the Democratic Party. Your job is in part to help form a more perfect Union, not further to divide it. https://t.co/XhmnoMoTEQ — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 5, 2021

Joe Biden was never interested in anything other than sowing seeds of division.

Only a man who is losing his base says this sort of thing. Tyranny is coming. Everything that Trump was accused of is actually true with Biden. https://t.co/mIYs28wZIL — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) October 5, 2021

We’re saving the country from you. https://t.co/0NcS5khkVK — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 5, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

