https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/10/05/environment-loving-liberals-knew-of-oil-leak-near-california-for-hours-before-acting/

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Huntington Beach, CA — Officials in the liberal California state government, as well as the federal government, knew of the oil leak off the coast of California 10 hours before it was first reported by the company. This was reported by The LA Times which shared how state and federal officials were notified by residents of the smell of oil.

The report even shared how officials noted an oil slick several miles off the coast, but did nothing. For 10 hours the environment-loving liberals did nothing about something that could actually cause significant harm to the environment in the area.

The Coast Guard reported that it was responding to the oil slick Saturday and then noted that they were alerted quickly by the company. They continued to share that the event would be held to a small one.

The City of Newport Beach also helped share the left-wing environment-loving action. They shared that the spill was small and would never reach the shore.

City of Newport Beach on Twitter: “The City is monitoring the large oil spill about 3-4 miles off the coast of Newport Beach. The spill is expected to dissipate through wind, sun and wave action and is not expected to come ashore. The City is prepared to protect the beaches and harbor should it become necessary. / Twitter” The City is monitoring the large oil spill about 3-4 miles off the coast of Newport Beach. The spill is expected to dissipate through wind, sun and wave action and is not expected to come ashore. The City is prepared to protect the beaches and harbor should it become necessary.

By Saturday afternoon, the oil slick was reported to be 13 square miles in size. Oil started to come ashore and residents were advised to no longer use the beach and to be in the ocean.

The radical left has used the lie that they want to save the environment as a means to push their Green New Deal initiative and Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan. They want to force Americans into action to “save the planet” even while they allow destruction to happen on their watch.

It should really raise eyebrows in California as liberals across the state have driven the environmental-saving agenda for years. They support initiatives that cost taxpayers money, but not initiatives to actually address a real crisis as proven by their inaction.

This is just another great example of do as I say, not as I do from the radical left. It’s a prime example of how they claim to want to save the environment, but it’s just another means of trying to derive power.

After all, if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is silent on the issue, then you know it must be a PR and political nightmare for the left. When was the last time you saw her miss a chance to blame something on the environment, global warming, destroying the future, and those horrible airplanes and cow farts?

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

