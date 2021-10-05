https://thehill.com/homenews/media/575319-espns-sage-steele-obamas-identification-as-black-fascinating

ESPN personality Sage Steele said that she finds former President ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaHillicon Valley — Presented by American Edge Project — Facebook experiences widespread outage Debt ceiling compromise should be made for taxpayers, not against them Former Georgia Senate candidate says the seeds of the ‘big lie’ were sown ‘many years’ before Nov. 2020 MORE identifying as Black “fascinating” because he was raised by his white mother and grandmother.

During an appearance on “Uncut with Jay Cutler,” Steele told the former NFL quarterback a story about her being criticized on live TV for identifying as “biracial,” saying that one of her colleagues pushed her to chose between “Black” or “White.”

When Cutler mentioned that Obama chose to identify as Black in his Census questionnaire, Steele said she found that perplexing, as Obama didn’t grow up knowing his father, who is of Kenyan descent.

“I’m like, ‘Well, congratulations to the president. That’s his thing.’ I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found, but his White mom and grandma raised him, but hey, you do you. I’m going to do me,” Steele said to Cutler.

Obama, who is biracial, selected African-American when he completed his Census questionnaire in 2010, the Washington Post reported.

ESPN anchor Sage Steele told Jay Cutler it was “fascinating” Obama indicated he was Black on his census form “considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found.” pic.twitter.com/dfrnDydFd8 — Resist Programming (@RzstProgramming) October 3, 2021

Steele, who has been employed at ESPN for about 15 years, also said she has rejected requests from inspiring female sports reporters who present themselves in what she sees as an overly sexualized manner, according to the Post.

“So when you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the gross comments, but you know what you’re doing when you’re putting that outfit on, too,” Steele said. “Like, women are smart, so don’t play coy and put it all on the guys.”

Steele made headlines last week for calling her company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate “sick” and “scary,” saying she only got vaccinated so she wouldn’t be removed from programming.

Former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill called out Steele for her recent remarks made on Cutler’s podcast.

“So on top of thinking former President Obama shouldn’t identify as black because he didn’t have a relationship with his black father, Sage Steele also thinks female journalists who dress a certain way ‘know what you’re doing when you’re putting that outfit on,’” Hill said in a tweet on Sunday. “Clown behavior.”

So on top of thinking former President Obama shouldn’t identify as black because he didn’t have a relationship with his black father, Sage Steele also thinks female journalists who dress a certain way “know what you’re doing when you’re putting that outfit on.” Clown behavior. pic.twitter.com/edgTVopQqg — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 3, 2021

