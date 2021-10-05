https://www.theepochtimes.com/family-laments-loss-of-woman-who-died-of-blood-clots-following-mandatory-covid-19-vaccine_4033022.html

Family members say Jessica Berg Wilson was a one-of-a-kind person, a “beautiful soul” whose passions were motherhood and being a volunteer “room mom” at her community school.

But slowly, the stay-at-home mother felt her freedom to choose was being taken away by COVID-19 mandates, they say.

“She felt inwardly she no longer had a choice in the matter,” her husband, Tom Wilson, said. “These mandates are heavy-handed.”

In the end, Jessica, 37, agreed to receive a mandatory COVID-19 injection so she could continue her volunteer work.

Her family believes that decision cost Jessica her life.

“She had been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine, knowing she was in good health and of a young age and thus not at risk for serious illness,” her obituary reads. “In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproven vaccine were more of a threat.”

On Sept. 7, Jessica died from COVID-19 vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, her husband told The Epoch Times. Jessica’s doctor confirmed that diagnosis, he said.

At her Oct. 2 funeral service, Jessica’s uncle, Tom Ivancie, gave the eulogy.

“Jessica died as a direct result of an experimental vaccine—a vaccine that Jessica vehemently opposed taking,” Ivancie said. “She felt coerced. She felt robbed of her ability to choose. Her ability to say ‘no’ to a medical procedure she did not want, was taken from her.”

To add insult to a family tragedy, Ivancie said his Twitter posts about Jessica’s death are being censored and labeled as misinformation, “causing us to suffer a second death.”

Jessica leaves behind her husband, her daughters, Bridget, 5, and Clara, 3, her parents, Arthur Berg and Gwen Berg. She’s also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Berg, and brother, John Berg, many extended family members, and a large friendship group and community.

“Jessica fully embraced motherhood, sharing her passion for life with her daughters,” her obituary reads. “Jessica’s motherly commitment was intense, with unwavering determination to nurture her children to be confident, humble, responsible, and to have concern and compassion for others with high morals built on Faith.

“Jessica’s greatest passion was to be the best mother possible for Bridget and Clara. Nothing would stand in her way to be present in their lives.”

Hundreds of memorial messages to the Wilson family attest to the impact of her passing, even among those who didn’t know her.

“I did not know Jessica, but was touched by her story. So very sorry for your loss; too young, too soon! May your family be blessed with comfort, healing love and peace in the days ahead. Sending Heart Hugs from across the miles,” Yvonne Dixon wrote.

“I am so very sorry for your loss and praying you feel God’s comfort in this time. As a wife and mother to three young girls, I can only imagine your heartache. Jessica was a high school classmate, and I remember her kindness. God bless you,” Ali wrote.

Jessica’s decision to be vaccinated wasn’t an easy one, Tom said.

“We’re not against people getting vaccines,” he said. “We’re not telling people not to get the vaccine. There’s no politics here.”

Tom said he received a COVID-19 vaccine because his job requires him to travel. But Jessica “wasn’t about to get shut out” of volunteer service, he said.

“As a husband, I’m really disgusted by the social media” posts flagging Jessica’s online obituary as misinformation, Tom said.

“For the Wilson family, the world has lost an “irreplaceable person,” he said.

“You can’t replace someone like that—a beautiful soul.”

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

