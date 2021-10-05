https://dailycaller.com/2021/10/05/antony-fauci-niaid-white-coat-waste-anima-experiment-abuse/

Documents from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) obtained by a taxpayer watchdog organization reveal that the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, spent $1.68 million on unnecessary research that killed dozens of beagle puppies.

Between October 2018 and February 2019, NIAID-funded research at SRI International involved force-feeding or injecting 44 beagle puppies aged 6-8 months old with an experimental drug before killing and dissecting them, according to documents obtained by White Coat Waste Project (WCW), a taxpayer watchdog organization with a focus on scientific research. The research, deemed unnecessary by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), cost taxpayers $1.68 million.

The NIH documents stated the experiments were conducted “to provide data of suitable quality and integrity to support application to the U.S . Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies.” However, following reporting by the Daily Caller and others on previous WCW investigations, the FDA stated this summer it “does not mandate that human drugs be studied in dogs.”

The SRI research involved cutting the dogs’ vocal cords so they could not bark, as well as experimentation on mice. (RELATED: NIH Spent $140 Million On Animal Testing In Foreign Countries Last Year, Watchdog Group Finds)

“People are naming puppies after Anthony Fauci, but he’s actually dogs’ and taxpayers’ worst nightmare. From poisoning puppies here at home to funding gain-of-function experiments in China, the government’s highest paid employee has proven he can’t be trusted to spend taxpayer dollars responsibly,” WCW vice president of advocacy and public policy Justin Goodman said. “With NIH director Francis Collins retiring, Fauci should be the next one to go.”

#Fauci funded an experiment that intentionally infested 28 beagles with flies that carry a disease-causing parasite. Your tax bill? Over $424K!https://t.co/HEX9ZhtalY pic.twitter.com/7WlIdCI2KF — White Coat Waste Project🥼🗑️ (@WhiteCoatWaste) September 29, 2021

Previous WCW investigations revealed that NIAID directed hundreds of thousands of dollars to research that involved deliberately infecting beagles with parasitic diseases before they were scheduled to be euthanized. In August, Republican lawmakers demanded Dr. Fauci explain his agency’s involvement in abusive animal testing deemed unneeded by the FDA.

