In a striking admission of what appears to be a massive double standard, FBI Assistant Director of of Counterterrorism Timothy Langan stated in a congressional hearing last week that the FBI does not track violence perpetrated by groups such as Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

In the hearing entitled, “Confronting Violent White Supremacy (Part VI: Examining the Biden administration’s Counterterrorism Strategy,” Langan stated that the Bureau does not consider Antifa to be an “organization,” and therefore, does not have specific information on their activities.

FBI Word Salad

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) asked Langan about the amount of violence that groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter had committed in recent years, and if those activities could be classified as domestic terrorism.

Langan stated that, “Well, we don’t identify groups but individuals’ actions. So if individuals are committing actions that would be in furtherance of anti-government or anarchist ideals then they would fall into that category.”

Mace then asked if Antifa would be categorized as an anarchist group in the domestic terrorism subcategory. All Langan could muster was that individuals who have associated with or identified as being part of Antifa would be classified as “anarchist.” However, in the past Langan has described the group as a “movement.”

Mace went on to ask how many acts of violence or domestic terrorism Antifa had committed in the previous two years. Langan stated, “Since we don’t categorize Antifa, nor do we calculate or collate information regarding Antifa, that movement, we don’t have that. But we can provide you information on anarchist threats and cases in general.”

Langan added that there have been 75 arrests made for anti-government/anti-authority activities in the last two years.

OK For Me But Not For Thee?

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May of 2020, anti-police protests sprung up in nearly every American city. Federal property was seized, and millions of dollars worth of damage done to private businesses. There were roughly 25 people killed while participating in protests or in incidents related to protests.

As the COVID-19 pandemic raged on, and people were forced to work from home, schools closed and children were forced into virtual learning. Social distancing rules and mask mandates went into effect nationwide, yet no concern was brought up as thousands marched side by side in the streets.

Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins said in a tweet, “In this moment the public health risks of not protesting to demand an end to systemic racism greatly exceed the harms of the virus.”

Ultimately, “autonomous zones” sprung up in many Democrat-run cities that became petri dishes for crime and disease.

Judge Has Questions About Treatment Of Protesters

While there is no definitive proof that one group of protesters has been treated any differently than another, a judge has said out loud what many on the right have speculated about: that the Department of Justice was coming down harder on those who broke into the capitol on Jan. 6 than those who who were arrested during rioting last summer.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden, during the sentencing of a woman who entered the capitol on Jan. 6 with others stated, “I think the U.S. attorney would have more credibility if it was even-handed in its concern about riots and mobs in this city.”

Although McFadden did say that the actions of Danielle Doyle were not that different than those of last summer, he added that Doyle’s behavior was “inexcusable.” While the Associated Press reports that claims of being treated differently were debunked by court records, it then says that there were in fact, some defendants who received “lenient deals.”

