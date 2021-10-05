https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/fbi-admits-dont-track-violence-radical-left-antifa-video/

During the spring and summer of 2020, the radical left rioted in multiple cities across the country.

Did it seem to you that they were basically being allowed to do it? You weren’t imagining things.

In fact, the FBI recently admitted that they don’t keep track of violence from the radical left.

Townhall reports:

FBI Admits It Doesn’t Track Leftist Violence During the misnamed “Summer of Love,” riots, looting, vandalism, and political violence was carried out by radical leftists under the (often literal) Antifa and Black Lives Matter banners. The violent leftists besieged federal property, private businesses, law enforcement, and private citizens with costly, deadly, and devastating outcomes. Joe Biden and other Democrats turned a blind eye to the violence for political reasons in a stunning show of hypocritical double standards. In too many cases, Democrats even encouraged more leftist violence. As it turns out, the Federal Bureau of Investigation turned a blind eye to those carrying out the riots and looting too. In a congressional hearing last week titled “Confronting Violent White Supremacy (Part VI): Examining the Biden Administration’s Counterterrorism Strategy,” FBI Assistant Director of Counterterrorism Timothy Langan said that the Bureau doesn’t consider Antifa to be an “organization,” and as such does not have specific information on the group’s activities.

Here’s more from MRCTV:

During a House Civil Rights and Civil Liberties subcommittee hearing on “Confronting Violent White Supremacy (Part VI): Examining the Biden Administration’s Counterterrorism Strategy” on Wednesday, the Assistant Director of Counterterrorism for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Timothy Langan seemed to lend credence to Rep. Jerry Nadler’s (D-N.Y.) now infamous claim that violence by the far-left group Antifa is a “myth.” Now, Langan didn’t take it as far as Nadler in his “myth” assertion concerning Antifa, but he did admit to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) that since the FBI doesn’t consider Antifa an “organization,” they don’t keep track of their extremist violence.

Watch this:

Upon questioning by Rep. @NancyMace, the FBI admitted that they don’t calculate or track violence committed by far-left Antifa radicals. pic.twitter.com/pQ8gy5U3SJ — MRCTV (@mrctv) October 1, 2021

Are you starting to see the bigger picture?

