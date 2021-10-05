https://dailycaller.com/2021/10/05/fbi-raid-new-york-city-police-department-sergeants-benevolent-association-bill-de-blasio-ed-mullins/

The FBI raided the New York City Police Department’s Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) union headquarters Tuesday in Manhattan, according to the New York Daily News.

The FBI was “carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation” into the SBA, an FBI spokesperson confirmed, according to the New York Daily News.

The FBI also raided the home of SBA President Ed Mullins, according to ABC 7 New York.

Mullins has been an outspoken critic of the NYPD and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Daily News reported. (RELATED: NYC Police Union Head Blasts De Blasio For Opposing Trump Immigration Rules)

“A lot of what he’s done has been really, really destructive — especially in the middle of a crisis where we’re trying to unify and we’re trying to get through together. I think he’s been a divisive voice … All I hear is the FBI raid. I want to hear the details before I comment further,” de Blasio said Tuesday when asked about the raid, reported the Daily News.

The union represents 13,000 members and is the fifth-largest police union in the country according to the organization’s website.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...