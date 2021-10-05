https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/05/fda-finally-grants-eua-for-a-rapid-at-home-covid-test-that-shouldve-been-approved-months-ago/

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the Flowflex rapid home Covid test which should “double home testing capacity in the US over the next several weeks”:

FDA authorizes new home #covid19 rapid antigen test that it says will double home testing capacity in the US over the next several weeks pic.twitter.com/ctC606cgpv — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) October 4, 2021

Why the rush, FDA?

Well it’s about bleeping time. https://t.co/GiqfCVBWTX — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) October 5, 2021

Keep in mind, the company is already selling these tests in a number of countries including distribution through the NHS in the United Kingdom so it’s not some untested product:

Maker of newly-EUA’d rapid #covid19 test, ACON Laboratories, says its tests already have widespread distribution in the UK through the National Health Service pic.twitter.com/7ejeBKaM6E — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) October 5, 2021

We *should* have had these tests months ago but, alas, instead with get a crippling FDA bureaucracy:

These could have been legal more than a year ago. The leading cause of COVID deaths is the FDA. https://t.co/yzUc3gNvC1 — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) October 5, 2021

This headline is from almost a year ago:

Isn’t this utterly astounding… That this headline is from almost a year ago! We will still be asking the same question in Jan 2022 and we won’t have Trump to blame…https://t.co/neUd7YI9OW — Michael Mina (@michaelmina_lab) October 5, 2021

Anyway, it’s good news yet long overdue:

Major FDA authorization: This will allow for significant expansion in availability of rapid, easy to use at home tests for Covid. Supply ready to go. These authorizations represent a major new policy effort by FDA to make tests for infectious disease accessible for consumer use. https://t.co/vdApj1D3G2 — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) October 5, 2021

