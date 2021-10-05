https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/05/fda-finally-grants-eua-for-a-rapid-at-home-covid-test-that-shouldve-been-approved-months-ago/

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the Flowflex rapid home Covid test which should “double home testing capacity in the US over the next several weeks”:

Why the rush, FDA?

Keep in mind, the company is already selling these tests in a number of countries including distribution through the NHS in the United Kingdom so it’s not some untested product:

We *should* have had these tests months ago but, alas, instead with get a crippling FDA bureaucracy:

This headline is from almost a year ago:

Anyway, it’s good news yet long overdue:

