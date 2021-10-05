https://100percentfedup.com/federal-judge-questions-whether-january-6th-trump-supporters-are-being-treated-fairly/
Trump supporters arrested over the incident at the Capitol in January have been languishing in jail for months.
American Lookout – Finally, a federal judge is asking if this process has been fair.
He pointed out to prosecutors that they never went after the left-wing mobs of 2020, who were incredibly destructive.
The Associated Press reports:
Judge questions whether Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly
Rejecting the recommendation of prosecutors, a federal judge sentenced a Jan. 6 rioter to probation on Friday and suggested that the Justice Department was being too hard on those who broke into the Capitol compared to the people arrested during anti-racism protests following George Floyd’s murder.