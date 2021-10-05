https://100percentfedup.com/federal-judge-questions-whether-january-6th-trump-supporters-are-being-treated-fairly/

Trump supporters arrested over the incident at the Capitol in January have been languishing in jail for months.

American Lookout – Finally, a federal judge is asking if this process has been fair.

He pointed out to prosecutors that they never went after the left-wing mobs of 2020, who were incredibly destructive.

The Associated Press reports:

Trending: Leftists Call It “Karma” After Gov Ron DeSantis Releases Statement About His Wife Casey’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Judge questions whether Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly

Rejecting the recommendation of prosecutors, a federal judge sentenced a Jan. 6 rioter to probation on Friday and suggested that the Justice Department was being too hard on those who broke into the Capitol compared to the people arrested during anti-racism protests following George Floyd’s murder.

U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden questioned why federal prosecutors had not brought more cases against those accused in 2020 summertime protests, reading out statistics on riot cases in the nation’s capital that were not prosecuted. “I think the U.S. attorney would have more credibility if it was even-handed in its concern about riots and mobs in this city,” McFadden said during Danielle Doyle’s sentencing for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a throng of other rioters. Prosecutors recommended two months of home confinement for Doyle, who is from Oklahoma. The statements by McFadden, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, were a major departure from the other federal judges overseeing insurrection cases so far, despite other Trump appointees on the court assigned to the hundreds of cases. It’s about time someone brought up this double standard. BREAKING REPORT: Fed Judge Trevor McFadden Publicly Questions Whether Jan. 6 Rioters Are Treated Unfairly Compared to George Floyd Protesters… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 2, 2021 Amen. A federal judge calls out our 2 systems of justice: “The US Attorney’s Office would have more credibility if it was even-handed in its concern about riots and mobs in the city.” – Judge Trevor McFadden, U.S. District Court, District of Columbiahttps://t.co/AVUBssI8TG — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 1, 2021 We have two systems of justice right now, based on politics. It’s not right.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

