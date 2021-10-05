https://www.theblaze.com/news/florida-teacher-jailed-sex-with-teen

Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old married Miami-area teacher who reportedly had sex with a 14-year-old boy on several occasions over the last two months, according to the Miami Herald.

What are the details?

Brittiny Lopez-Murrary, a Hialeah Middle School drama teacher, is accused of starting a relationship with the teenager in August.

The student, according to the report, now goes to an area high school and is a former student of the accused.

According to a police report, the unnamed victim’s sister reportedly became suspicious of her brother’s phone behavior and took his phone away, only to see “explicit text messages and photos” purporting to be between the teen and Lopez-Murray. The victim’s sister then apparently turned over the phone to their parents. The child’s father then discovered that the teacher reportedly sent his son photos of her “exposed breasts and vagina” and found that the text messages between the two went into great detail about “how much they enjoyed the sex with each other.”

During an interview with police, the child victim reportedly told authorities that Lopez-Murray texted him in August telling him that she had “feelings” for him. The relationship developed after that point, the teen recalled, according to the report, and culminated in multiple sex acts that reportedly took place in her car over a period of weeks.

Authorities booked Lopez-Murrary into a Miami-Dade jail on Monday on several felony charges, including lewd and lascivious battery, molestation, and engaging in a sexual act with a child.

In a Monday night statement, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools said that Lopez-Murray worked as a teacher for four years “without prior disciplinary history” and was named “rookie teacher of the year in 2017.”

The district also expressed its sadness and disappointment over the “serious allegations.”

“All employees receive training and are expected to abide by the District’s Standards of Ethical Conduct policy,” the district’s statement maintained. “It is unfortunate that despite our efforts, the actions of some individuals run contrary to the behavior that is expected of them. As a result of this arrest, M-DCPS will begin the process of terminating her employment and prevent her from seeking future work with this District.”

Her attorneys, Landon Ray and Jeff Chukwuma, said that she is “presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

“We hope everyone is patient, doesn’t rush to judgment, and respects the family’s privacy,” their statement added.

WFOR-TV later on Monday reported that the district has begun the process of terminating Lopez-Murray from her position within the district.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

