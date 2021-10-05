https://justthenews.com/government/security/texas-police-confirm-shooting-high-school-arlington?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Four people in Texas were injured Wednesday in a high school shooting that reportedly started with fight between at two students and resulted in gunfire and the alleged shooter on the run.

The shooting occurred at about 12 p.m. ET at Timberview High School, in Arlington.

Police have identified the alleged shooter as 18-year-old-student Timothy George Simpkins. He is driving a silver, 2018 Dodge Charger, police also said.

There are so far no reports of fatalities.

Officials say police are carrying out a “methodical search” and working with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Various on-the-ground media outlets reported that multiple people had been shot, though total injury count was not clear, nor was it clear whether there had been any fatalities.

A Mansfield Independent School District spokesperson confirmed that “the school is on lockdown, students and staff are in their classrooms and offices are locked down, and no visitors are being admitted at this time.”

This is a developing story …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

