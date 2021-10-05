https://www.oann.com/france-sees-compromise-possible-on-global-minimum-tax-rate-at-15/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=france-sees-compromise-possible-on-global-minimum-tax-rate-at-15



French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference after a meeting with business federations about when crisis support measures should be wound down, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Files French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference after a meeting with business federations about when crisis support measures should be wound down, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Files

October 5, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – Global talks to rewrite the rules for taxing cross-border business are at a critical phase and a compromise is possible on a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Until now 134 out of 140 countries in the talks had backed a minimum rate of “at least” 15%, but Ireland, which has lower taxes compared to others, has so far refused to sign up over concern the rate could end up being higher than 15%.

Le Maire told journalists that while a compromise on 15% was possible, there remained a major blocking point over how big a deduction from the global minimum should be possible for multinationals based on their assets and payroll in foreign markets.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

