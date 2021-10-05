http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/00EOeWTXT3w/

Well, that’s not the best fashion statement.

Luxury French fashion house Givenchy is being blasted for debuting a noose-style necklace during Paris fashion week.

A model wore the offending piece of jewelry Sunday during the label’s spring/summer 2022 show.

The unfortunate style choice was first called out by the Instagram account Diet Prada.

“You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck after the whole @Burberry noose hoodie debacle in 2019. This @givenchyofficial necklace that just came down the runway steers dangerously close to that same territory. Really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas … history repeats itself,” the account wrote alongside a side-by-side photo of the Givenchy runway model and a Burberry model.

In 2019, Burberry was criticized during London fashion week for a catwalk model wearing a noose embossed on a hoodie.

The noose necklace was featured in Givenchy’s spring/summer 2022 show. REUTERS

Users shared their thoughts on Givenchy’s choice of jewelry and blasted them for their design. “Honestly in which world having a noose hanging on a girl’s neck is fashion, #Givenchy? Spring/Summer 2022 dragged way back to 1822. Do better,” one wrote on Twitter. “Young girls & guys don’t need to see this at any stage, especially #ParisFashionWeek.”

“Givenchy shows a ‘noose necklace’ in its Paris Fashion Week show. I guess a swastika, or a model carrying a gun, or wearing a white hood, were all too edgy,” another person added.

It’s not the first time the fashion world put its foot in its mouth. In 2018, Prada had to pull some of its products after they were deemed racist and depicted “blackface.”

Tansy Hoskins, author of “Stitched Up,” theorized to The Post in 2019 why the industry has issues with racism. “The fashion industry has a huge problem with racism … going back to the foundation of these brands,” Hoskins said. For example, she explained, the 1940s showed Chanel and Dior cooperating with the Nazi and Vichy governments, respectively.

Givenchy’s new collection was presented at Paris fashion week on Sunday. REUTERS

“A few years ago, the [racism in fashion] conversation was around cultural appropriation” — think models in Native American headdresses — she said. Now, “it’s more overt. It does feel more extreme.”

