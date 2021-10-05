https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sen-chuck-grassley-blasts-biden-administration-over-handling-border-crisis?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa blasted the Biden administration Wednesday for its lack of action in securing the southern border.

Grassley addressed the crisis at the border during a press briefing with Senate Republicans.

“This is not a Texas, New Mexico, Arizona or California problem,” Grassley said. “This is a problem for all 50 states in the United States. When illegal drugs come into Iowa across the border, it’s because the president isn’t enforcing the laws.”

“The President of the United States takes an oath to uphold the Constitution and enforce the laws, and he’s not doing that,” the senator continued.

Last month, nearly 15,000 migrants camped beneath a bridge, attempting to cross into Texas illegally. This incident drew widespread criticism.

Grassley is proposing that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee—where Grassley is the ranking member—in order to discuss solutions to the crisis at the border.

Grassley also cosponsored with Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa the “Be Gone Act,” which would give more authority to border officials to deport migrants who cross the border illegally.

