Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is prodding people to preorder her forthcoming book “State of Terror,” cowritten with Louise Penny, describing the novel as her “first foray into fiction.”

“My first foray into fiction! It was a labor of love with my friend (and favorite mystery author) Louise Penny, and I can’t wait for you to read it. Pre-order “State of Terror” now to dive in as soon as it’s released next Tuesday, October 12,” Clinton tweeted.

“Your first foray into fiction was the idea the 2016 election was stolen from you,” RedState senior editor Joe Cunningham tweeted in response to Clinton’s post.

Clinton, who has also previously served as the First Lady of the United States and a U.S. Senator from the state of New York, lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.

“Wasn’t her first foray into fiction when she tried to become President?” a tweet questioned.

As many social media users understand, some tweets do not age very well, and someone highlighted an excellent example. An Oct. 2016 tweet on Clinton’s account declared, “Happy birthday to this future president,” and featured a photo of Clinton as a child — shortly thereafter she went on to lose the 2016 presidential contest.





“Hillary thinking this is her first ‘foray into fiction’ is in and of itself a bigger foray into fiction,” someone tweeted.

“I’m pretty sure you were already an expert at fiction,” another tweet said.

“Her first foray into fiction… LMAO!!! Who said this woman didn’t have a sense of humor?” another tweet said.

“First foray into fiction? Your entire political career and subsequent books were all based on fiction! Is this claim your first foray into stand-up comedy?” someone queried.

“No your first Foray into fiction was the Russia gate hoax you pushed,” another tweet declared.

