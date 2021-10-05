https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/hillary-clinton-proudly-announces-her-first-foray-into-fiction-not-counting-these-other-forays/

Whatever happened to Hillary Clinton’s podcast? Honestly, we don’t know … is it still a thing, or did she give up on it, because we haven’t heard a word about it. That’s all right, because Clinton has moved on to her next project, her first foray into fiction, written with (by) mystery writer Louise Penny and available now for preorder.

My first foray into fiction! It was a labor of love with my friend (and favorite mystery author) Louise Penny, and I can’t wait for you to read it. Pre-order “State of Terror” now to dive in as soon as it’s released next Tuesday, October 12. https://t.co/wFFmAIb2qK pic.twitter.com/fty5ji2Cm4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 5, 2021

First foray into fiction? Didn’t we just learn from John Durham that it was a Clinton campaign lawyer who came up with the story that the Trump organization had a secret server connecting it to Alfa Bank in Russia? A story Clinton passed on via social media?

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

Your first foray into fiction was the idea the 2016 election was stolen from you. https://t.co/ULZ3KcDUbx — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) October 5, 2021

“It was a riot over a YouTube video!”

And here, I thought it was the dossier. https://t.co/EUpcEwWIgP — Clark Hedrick (@ClarkHedrick) October 5, 2021

What about your Whitewater testimony? https://t.co/2raCMTrnu7 — Peter Roff (@PeterRoff) October 5, 2021

She is a reality TV personality away from being the most powerful person on planet earth and instead, she’s writing mystery novels Tough https://t.co/ziEPE05pIk — Ben Rajadurai (@brajadurai) October 5, 2021

Literally no one asked for this. https://t.co/ydzXjEk1aT — Caleb (@OhioNatCon) October 5, 2021

Translation: I had some ideas, an actual writer turned them into a book. For which I’ll get at least half the money after she’s done 90% of the writing (assuming you count merlot-driven editing sessions as writing). https://t.co/QvhIQSmDnJ — Mark Gisleson (@MarkGisleson) October 5, 2021

I was moved by the five chapters about how her friend’s tragic death was not a murder https://t.co/lIae5CucOy — Future kayak commuter (@allcrypto401k) October 5, 2021

Spoiler alert: All the antagonists mysteriously die in the end, and nobody can prove a thing. https://t.co/JhIPeZCPQm — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 5, 2021

What about this fiction? https://t.co/yhvOjBRRgD — tw account (@justpickedaname) October 5, 2021

That one’s our favorite of her forays into fiction.

