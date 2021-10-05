https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/hillary-clinton-proudly-announces-her-first-foray-into-fiction-not-counting-these-other-forays/

Whatever happened to Hillary Clinton’s podcast? Honestly, we don’t know … is it still a thing, or did she give up on it, because we haven’t heard a word about it. That’s all right, because Clinton has moved on to her next project, her first foray into fiction, written with (by) mystery writer Louise Penny and available now for preorder.

First foray into fiction? Didn’t we just learn from John Durham that it was a Clinton campaign lawyer who came up with the story that the Trump organization had a secret server connecting it to Alfa Bank in Russia? A story Clinton passed on via social media?

“It was a riot over a YouTube video!”

That one’s our favorite of her forays into fiction.

