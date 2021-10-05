https://www.oann.com/hollywood-producers-and-union-leaders-hold-talks-to-stave-off-strike/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hollywood-producers-and-union-leaders-hold-talks-to-stave-off-strike



The adorned windows of the car belonging to script coordinator Amy Thurlow, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 871 since 2018, are pictured the day after 90% of its members cast ballots and more than 98% of the votes returned were in favor of authorizing a strike in Glendale, California, U.S., October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni The adorned windows of the car belonging to script coordinator Amy Thurlow, a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 871 since 2018, are pictured the day after 90% of its members cast ballots and more than 98% of the votes returned were in favor of authorizing a strike in Glendale, California, U.S., October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Talks resumed on Tuesday between Hollywood producers and behind-the-scenes workers on film and television sets, a day after an overwhelming union vote in favor of authorizing a strike

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE,) which represents some 60,000 off-screen workers, said in a statement that negotiations took place with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for the first time in more than two weeks.

It gave no further details.

Members of IATSE, which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians, voted 98% in favor of authorizing a strike if there is no agreement with producers on a new contract.

Such a strike would shut down film and television production around the United States in the biggest stoppage since the 2007-2008 strike by Hollywood screenwriters.

IATSE is seeking to reduce long working hours, and raise the pay of members who work on shows for streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and AppleTV+, where lower rates were set 10 years ago when streaming was in its infancy.

The AMPTP said on Monday it was “committed to reaching an agreement that will keep the industry working” but said it would require both parties showing “a willingness to compromise and to explore new solutions.”

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

