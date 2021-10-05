https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-harvard-researcher-finds-absolutely-no-correlation-between-vax-rates-and-covid-cases-globally

“Basically, our organization is run on COVID money now.” ~ Chris Croce, senior associate scientist, Pfizer (Project Veritas undercover video)

We were lied to … big-time.

Back in December, the CDC stated clearly that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine “was 95.0% effective (95% confidence interval = 90.3%–97.6%) in preventing symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in persons without evidence of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.” Indeed, in late March, Director Rochelle Walensky promised, “Our data from the CDC suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Even those who had questions about transmission among the vaccinated were only concerned about asymptomatic transmission, whereas now we see that the vaccinated can contract the infection symptomatically.

Fast-forward three-quarters of a year through the era of mass vaccination, and a Harvard researcher could not find any correlation between vaccination rates and COVID case rates after examining 68 countries and 2,947 counties in the United States. “At the country-level, there appears to be no discernible relationship between percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days,” concluded the authors in the study published in the European Journal of Epidemiology. “In fact, the trend line suggests a marginally positive association such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people.”

The authors continue:

Notably, Israel with over 60% of their population fully vaccinated had the highest COVID-19 cases per 1 million people in the last 7 days. The lack of a meaningful association between percentage population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases is further exemplified, for instance, by comparison of Iceland and Portugal. Both countries have over 75% of their population fully vaccinated and have more COVID-19 cases per 1 million people than countries such as Vietnam and South Africa that have around 10% of their population fully vaccinated. Of the top 5 counties that have the highest percentage of population fully vaccinated (99.9–84.3%), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies 4 of them as “High” Transmission counties. Chattahoochee (Georgia), McKinley (New Mexico), and Arecibo (Puerto Rico) counties have above 90% of their population fully vaccinated with all three being classified as “High” transmission. Conversely, of the 57 counties that have been classified as “low” transmission counties by the CDC, 26.3% (15) have percentage of population fully vaccinated below 20%.

It’s also important to keep in mind that when calculating the data, the authors used a sensitivity analysis by applying a one-month lag on the percentage population fully vaccinated so that people wouldn’t be considered fully vaccinated until 14 days after the second dose. However, studies have shown that this is the most vulnerable time for getting the virus. Why should that be blamed on the lack of vaccination rather than on the vaccine? So if anything, the numbers are likely even more unfavorable to the vaccine than this analysis suggests.

“The sole reliance on vaccination as a primary strategy to mitigate COVID-19 and its adverse consequences needs to be re-examined, especially considering the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant and the likelihood of future variants,” conclude the authors, including the lead researcher from Harvard’s Center for Population and Development Studies and a student researcher from Canada. The study did not factor in which vaccine predominated in a given country, but rather looked at the top-line vaccination rates, which include several vaccines that likely vary in terms of effectiveness.

How can these mandates hold up in court given that they likely don’t even pass the rational basis test of fulfilling a state’s vital interest of stopping the spread of a virus?

A July study of Israel perfectly embodies the complete lack of efficacy from this vaccine, especially in recent months. In a study published in a European CDC journal, Israeli researchers in one hospital found studies a serious outbreak among a group of patients and staff of whom 96% were vaccinated. 42 patients and staff wound up getting COVID from a vaccinated dialysis patient who had an extremely high viral load. According to the authors, “Of the 42 cases diagnosed in this outbreak, 38 were fully vaccinated with two doses of the Comirnaty vaccine, one was recovered with one vaccination and three were unvaccinated.” All patients and family members wore surgical masks and all staff wore N-95s with face shields and gloves.

Overall, “Among the patients (median age: 77 years; range: 42–93; median time from second vaccine dose to infection: 176 days; range: 143-188), eight became severely ill, six critically ill and five of the critically ill died.” All of the unvaccinated cases were described as mild, even though one of them was in his 80s. The Israelis are using this to push for boosters, but what it really demonstrates is that the vaccine has been a dud, especially for those who needed it the most.

The reality is that the notion that protection against serious illness is holding up, even as the vaccinated spread the virus more than ever, is collapsing by the day. According to the Associated Press, hospitalizations are surging in New England. The five states with the highest percentage of a fully vaccinated population are all in New England. At some point, it becomes hard to blame a worse spread than pre-vaccination on the few remaining unvaccinated adults without first investigating whether the vaccine itself made the virus worse.

