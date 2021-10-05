https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/ill-bet-he-puts-me-in-jail-stephanie-grisham-says-donald-trump-will-seek-revenge-if-elected-in-2024/
As you know, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has a new book out, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” in which she trashes Donald Trump and the former first lady, and now she’s doing the media rounds to promote it. On Monday, Grisham told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that if elected in 2024, Trump “will be about revenge.” Grisham repeated herself on CNN Tuesday afternoon on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and told Tapper that she bets Trump will put her in jail if elected in 2024.
Former Trump press secy Stephanie Grisham predicts “retribution & revenge” if Trump were to return to power in 2024, including trying to lock her up for speaking out pic.twitter.com/jeUsvpVr1f
— Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) October 5, 2021
Grisham says Trump will seek revenge against political enemies if elected in 2024: “I’ll bet he puts me in jail,” she said on Tapper.
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2021
— Cypress Ed 🌐 (@CypressEd) October 5, 2021
Awesome!
— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 5, 2021
So I guess it won’t all be bad.
— InnocenceCapital (@InnocenceCapit1) October 5, 2021
Lol she obviously thinks she’s more important than she actually is
— Nelson (@nelson_banton) October 5, 2021
Hyperbolic nonsense
— Caesar (@Caesar63BC) October 5, 2021
That would be nice but he won’t.
— RyuSaeba (@SaebaRyu2) October 5, 2021
he didn’t do that with his enemies when he was president though………………
— DJ Mauri (@bluGrape2012) October 5, 2021
He had plenty going after him all 4 years, are they in jail? So much drama..🙄
— 🌷 Alison 🌷 (@alison_diane) October 5, 2021
Grisham also told Tapper she wrote in a candidate for the 2020 election but won’t say who.…
Stephanie Grisham tells @jaketapper she didn’t vote for Trump. She wrote someone in, but won’t say who it was.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 5, 2021
I bet he lives in Canada
— Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) October 5, 2021
That’s got a very “I’ve got a girlfriend but she goes to a different school – you wouldn’t know her” vibe to it.
— It’s only Tuesday (@ClcktwrPrdx) October 5, 2021
— I Stand With President Joe Biden (@PattiR57167178) October 5, 2021
And I appreciate her vote.
— George Robbins (@grobbnz) October 5, 2021
I was wondering where my other vote came from.
— ☘️🍀👻Leprechanarchy👻🍀☘️ (@Leprechanarchy) October 5, 2021
So brave
— Benny Blanco (@benny_blanco_bx) October 5, 2021
How heroic
— Ryan Walker (@WalkingRyan) October 5, 2021
— CLE – get vaccinated (@jkcle) October 5, 2021
Do we clap for her or give her a medal of courage?
— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 5, 2021
— AlliumAlliance (@AllianceAllium) October 5, 2021
How long is this pity/redemption tour going to go on??
— fred seibert (@fredseibert1) October 5, 2021
I admire the courage of former staff members coming out much much later to make a buck
— Maxwell (@purplestates) October 5, 2021
Stop selling her book.
— Greg C. (@gregory1009) October 5, 2021
Thanks for helping to break the story of the year, perhaps even the decade. Pulitzer prize material right here. I mean really.
— mac steele (@mac__steele) October 5, 2021
There are so many people who should be in jail but aren’t — what makes Grisham think she’s special?
Related:
‘FAKE narrative’: Steve Scalise DROPS Stephanie Grisham in heated back and forth for claiming in her book Melania snubbed him after he was shot https://t.co/bSTgI9oSsF
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2021