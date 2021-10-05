https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/05/ill-bet-he-puts-me-in-jail-stephanie-grisham-says-donald-trump-will-seek-revenge-if-elected-in-2024/

As you know, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has a new book out, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” in which she trashes Donald Trump and the former first lady, and now she’s doing the media rounds to promote it. On Monday, Grisham told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that if elected in 2024, Trump “will be about revenge.” Grisham repeated herself on CNN Tuesday afternoon on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and told Tapper that she bets Trump will put her in jail if elected in 2024.

Former Trump press secy Stephanie Grisham predicts “retribution & revenge” if Trump were to return to power in 2024, including trying to lock her up for speaking out pic.twitter.com/jeUsvpVr1f — Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) October 5, 2021

Grisham says Trump will seek revenge against political enemies if elected in 2024: “I’ll bet he puts me in jail,” she said on Tapper. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2021

So I guess it won’t all be bad. — InnocenceCapital (@InnocenceCapit1) October 5, 2021

Lol she obviously thinks she’s more important than she actually is — Nelson (@nelson_banton) October 5, 2021

Hyperbolic nonsense — Caesar (@Caesar63BC) October 5, 2021

That would be nice but he won’t. — RyuSaeba (@SaebaRyu2) October 5, 2021

he didn’t do that with his enemies when he was president though……………… — DJ Mauri (@bluGrape2012) October 5, 2021

He had plenty going after him all 4 years, are they in jail? So much drama..🙄 — 🌷 Alison 🌷 (@alison_diane) October 5, 2021

Grisham also told Tapper she wrote in a candidate for the 2020 election but won’t say who.…

Stephanie Grisham tells @jaketapper she didn’t vote for Trump. She wrote someone in, but won’t say who it was. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 5, 2021

I bet he lives in Canada — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) October 5, 2021

That’s got a very “I’ve got a girlfriend but she goes to a different school – you wouldn’t know her” vibe to it. — It’s only Tuesday (@ClcktwrPrdx) October 5, 2021

pic.twitter.com/yCilDwDx18 — I Stand With President Joe Biden (@PattiR57167178) October 5, 2021

And I appreciate her vote. — George Robbins (@grobbnz) October 5, 2021

I was wondering where my other vote came from. — ☘️🍀👻Leprechanarchy👻🍀☘️ (@Leprechanarchy) October 5, 2021

So brave — Benny Blanco (@benny_blanco_bx) October 5, 2021

How heroic — Ryan Walker (@WalkingRyan) October 5, 2021

Do we clap for her or give her a medal of courage? — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 5, 2021

How long is this pity/redemption tour going to go on?? — fred seibert (@fredseibert1) October 5, 2021

I admire the courage of former staff members coming out much much later to make a buck — Maxwell (@purplestates) October 5, 2021

Stop selling her book. — Greg C. (@gregory1009) October 5, 2021

Thanks for helping to break the story of the year, perhaps even the decade. Pulitzer prize material right here. I mean really. — mac steele (@mac__steele) October 5, 2021

There are so many people who should be in jail but aren’t — what makes Grisham think she’s special?

Related:

‘FAKE narrative’: Steve Scalise DROPS Stephanie Grisham in heated back and forth for claiming in her book Melania snubbed him after he was shot https://t.co/bSTgI9oSsF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 5, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

