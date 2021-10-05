https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/05/is-this-an-insult-bette-midler-unwittingly-helps-reiterate-that-mitch-mcconnell-is-not-to-be-trifled-with-pic/

When will the Left learn that every attempt to make Mitch McConnell look like The Bad Guy only ends up making him look like The Badass?

Looking at you, Bette Midler:

So, Mitch McConnell isn’t just the Senate Minority Leader, but he’s secretly the Senate Majority Leader, too?

Well, OK then!

is this an insult https://t.co/1C0D0vWvB1 — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) October 5, 2021

It’s supposed to be. Mission … not accomplished.

Right?

They can never dunk on McConnell without making him seem even cooler than he actually is… It’s amazing https://t.co/7J8JIbkQnL — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) October 5, 2021

so, you’re saying Joe Manchin is a drug lord too? https://t.co/0JsYVN0bgz — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 5, 2021

Cocaine Mitch FTW.

Don’t think she sees it as a compliment, but we all know Cocaine Mitch does. Awesome! https://t.co/v03u6RheVk — Miss Ainsley Hayes (@lepbet) October 5, 2021

You realize he’s going to have this printed and hung up in his office, right? https://t.co/V0uvybU6d3 — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) October 5, 2021

As he should. Let’s hope he picks out a suitably awesome frame.

