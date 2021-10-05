https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/05/is-this-an-insult-bette-midler-unwittingly-helps-reiterate-that-mitch-mcconnell-is-not-to-be-trifled-with-pic/

When will the Left learn that every attempt to make Mitch McConnell look like The Bad Guy only ends up making him look like The Badass?

Looking at you, Bette Midler:

So, Mitch McConnell isn’t just the Senate Minority Leader, but he’s secretly the Senate Majority Leader, too?

Well, OK then!

It’s supposed to be. Mission … not accomplished.

Right?

Cocaine Mitch FTW.

As he should. Let’s hope he picks out a suitably awesome frame.

