You expect a modicum of privacy when you choose a bank, just like any professional service you employ. Would you divulge personal aspects of your life to your doctor or lawyer if you knew they were a direct conduit of your information to a government agency? Of course not. But one of the elements in the new spending bill would require banks to report any personal transaction over $600 directly to the IRS.

The purpose, say the Democrats, is to help the IRS uncover the many individuals the government knows are cheating on their tax obligation. This action is not going after big money people. There is already a policy requiring banks to report transactions over $10,000. At $600, they are going after nearly every person in the country with a bank account.

This provision in the spending bill will cost $80 Billion and put 87,000 new IRS agents into the field to spy on their fellow citizens. We cannot staff our businesses, but this government feels they can find thousands of people willing to turn on Americans.

There are a couple of ways to look at this plan. The government, in this case, the Democrats, is forcing banks to be a watchdog. The Democrats claim they are the party of the people. This plan puts the government inside your checkbook or savings account to monitor how, when, and to whom you are spending your money. This is another violation of your right to privacy by the party that touts they have your back.

We do not know who the Dems are for at this point. It appears they have more interest in showering illegal aliens with benefits like a free community college education while they are monitoring every significant transaction you complete. They are eroding your earning capability by flooding the country with cheap labor from foreign lands. They are chipping away at your spending ability with higher taxes, high inflation, high energy costs, and new fees for driving your car.

If you have always leaned towards Democrat candidates, you need to reassess what the parties stand for. The Republicans more closely aligns with the Democrat Party of your parents. The Democrat Party has swung so far left, and they align more with Cuba or Venezuela. They have not learned from how these countries evolved, but it is clear that they do not like our country and see it as something most of us could never envision.

The irony is that the thousands of people risking their lives walking through Central America to come to this country are doing so to enjoy the American Dream. The country the Democrats are trying to morph us into is not the country of dreams and opportunity. The Democrats are looking to create a cradle to grave society that relies on the government for existence. This need for help to navigate life will assure lifelong support for Democrats, even though it means sacrificing most of your liberties.

The illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration is releasing are into predominantly red states. The plan is that upon achieving citizen status, these new voters will align with the Left and turn these red states to Purple or Blue. I hope that this backfires. I hope these folks reject a life of Socialism and vote yes for the opportunity and a life based on individual freedoms. That will be the sweetest outcome for an awful story and chapter in our history.

