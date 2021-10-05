https://rairfoundation.com/alert-israeli-mother-pleads-for-help-after-military-attempts-to-force-vaccinate-her-child-video/

*Editors Note: RAIR Foundation USA has been unable to confirm the authenticity of the following video; however, several reputable Israelis have published it.

A mother describes the abusive methods used on young Israeli soldiers forcing them to take the coronavirus vaccine. The unidentified woman pleads for legal help after her 18-year-old daughter claims she and other recruits were intimidated and abused by military officers trying to administer the jab.

The young recruit, who has been in the army for two weeks, alerted her mother of the troubling and illegal treatment she and other recruits are experiencing. In the middle of the night, the young soldiers are awakened and pressured by officers and commanders to receive the jab. All requests by the recruits to call their families or others for help were denied.

The Israeli military’s Golani Unit is also forcibly vaccinating army recruits, claims the women,

They have a team, and it’s on their schedule that at 2 am at night, they go between the bases and wake soldiers up so their resistance will be down and forcibly vaccinate them.

Soldiers are being lied to and used against their will as medical guinea pigs, much like Nazis did to the Jews during World War II, claims the mother:

It’s simply the fourth reich and what they’re doing there is nazism. It’s just a continuation of the nazism.

The woman urges her fellow citizens not to join the military; however, this would only lead to more Israeli deaths. Various Islamic and left-wing militant groups will use the opportunity of a weakened Israeli military to attack the Jewish state. As Golda Meir explained;

“If the Arabs put down their weapons today, there would be no more ‎violence. If the Jews put ‎down their weapons ‎today, there would be no ‎more Israel.’‎

Watch and listen to the Israeli mothers harrowing testimony:

Video Transcript

I’m experiencing a complex situation… And I need you to tag every lawyer who specialized in human rights, who knows how problematic this is. Every parent that has children in the IDF (Israeli Army) Every person that is sane and understands what’s going on here. Let me tell you what happened. My daughter was enlisted about a week and a half ago. She was enlisted and now she’s in basic training. It was yesterday… I flew abroad this morning… But she called me at 1:30 at night... 2:00 at night. And she described to me a situation that sounds like it’s taken from a dystopian movie… Where a large group of officers, male and female, even a Brigadier, came and violently and frighteningly woke up the young men and women, the soldiers who are in basic training. And they tell them that they have a minute to get up. And when they get up they tell them they have come to vaccinate them (!) These kids, after 16 hours on their feet...the commanders had them running back and forth all day. And then after falling asleep just for a moment and then at two in the morning they come and wake them up and say we’ve come to vaccinate you so that some soldiers won’t resist. Understand how serious this is. Understand how satanic this is. Understand how much these actions are crimes against humanity. Crimes against our children. How secretly it’s all executed. How it’s done through such a sick and poisonous psychology in order to neutralize the resistance of the young men and women. I want to tell you that my daughter, she and three other girls out of a giant company of female soldiers, were the only ones who managed to resist. They almost subdued her as well. My daughter told her, “I was sick with corona and recovered. I got corona a month ago. I recovered and I don’t need to get vaccinated.” And that female commander brought a group of commanders and officers, including the brigadier. And they all told her, “you have to get vaccinated right now, those are the army’s instructions. Those are the army’s instructions.” She told her, “you can’t vaccinate me, that’s not the law.” My daughter fought back. She called me crying and told me in shock, “Mom, they’re just killing us here...“They’re forcing us to get vaccinated.” My daughter since she’s strong and she’s my daughter and I prepared her for this, she stood her ground and she also physically protected three other girls. And I asked for her to get together with the three other families whose daughters were saved from this forced vaccination. So that we can put together some sort of protest outside of the base. I want to speak with the Prime Minister. I want to speak with the Minister of Defence. I want to speak with the commander of that base in the south. I want to understand what they’re doing to our soldiers, to our children at night. When they wake them up at two at night and tell them that they’re going to vaccinate them, to destroy them, without any resistance. Since they’re still half asleep and in shock. She told me that ten other female soldiers resisted but because something like twenty officers were relentless and in the end they caved in and took the vaccine. She said ten female soldiers said to the same officers: “We want to hear the advice of our parents. We ask not to do this.” “I want to get advice from my mom.” And those officers didn't let go and said, "you have no right to make a call right now." You’re taking this vaccine right now. Friends, what’s going on here are crimes against humanity, crimes against our children. These are deeds that one should allow himself to be killed and not take part in them. I have nothing to say. There’s no reason we should send our children to the Defence Forces of Israel. If that is the regard, if that’s how they treat our children, with contempt, with lack of any basic respect for human beings, we have no reason to send our children to this army any more. I ask for you to tag any lawyer in this country. Any lawyer that this is their specialty. Because today it’s my soldier tomorrow it’s your soldier, it’s your cousin, it’s your neighbor. Listen, what we’re going through right now is horrific. My great luck is that my daughter is strong enough. Now listen to something crazy. She called me just now and told me, and I don’t have any way to help her. I don’t have any way to help her. I tell her, my beautiful daughter, hang in there, hang in there, they can’t vaccinate you by force. I guarantee you I’ll take you out of there if necessary. I’ll call in my own troops and I’ll take you out of there. She told me that her friend spoke with her cousin in a base in basic training of the Golani unit. Golani soldiers. And she told me that they have a “tradition” that it’s in written in their schedule. They have a team and it’s on their schedule that at two at night they go between the bases and wake soldiers up so that their resistance will be down and forcibly vaccinate them. Do you hear what I’m telling you? Do you hear these crimes? They’re forcibly vaccinating them. Now my daughter, what the brigadier told her, was that they wouldn’t have woken them up, but they just happened to have bottles left over. Which is a total lie. Pay attention to the psychopathy, pay attention to the lies, pay attention to the manipulations. It’s simply the fourth reich and what they’re doing there is nazism. It’s just a continuation of the nazism. To wake up innocent 18 year old kids at two at night with loud yelling and tell them forward, you’re getting vaccinated now. And what’s craziest about it all is that soldier from Golani who showed that it’s in their schedule. And they lie just like the nazis lied to the Jews when they told them you’re going into showers and then we’ll give you warm soup and work. And they went into the showers of death. Don’t send soldiers to the army. The army is dangerous. We don’t have an army anymore in the state of Israel. I don’t have anything more to say as a mother of a soldier. I don’t have any more to say, I’m done. I’m done, State of Israel. To force my daughter to vaccinate. I’m done with the state of Israel. Please share everywhere you can. Thank you everyone.

