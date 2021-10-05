https://www.dailywire.com/news/jaguars-owner-warns-urban-meyer-he-must-regain-our-trust-and-respect

After video revealed over the weekend that Jacksonville Jaguar coach Urban Meyer attended a bar where a young woman gave him something approximating a lap dance, the owner of the team, Shad Khan, admonished him, stating via NFL.com, “I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

“Meyer did not fly back to Jacksonville with the team after that game and instead went to Columbus to visit with his grandchildren. Meyer said that he and family members went to his restaurant — Urban Meyer’s Pint House — on Friday night and that people at a nearby event asked to take photos with him,” ESPN reported.

On Monday Meyer apologized, saying, “There was a big group next to the restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did. And they were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around and I should have left. It was stupid, so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position.”

He added, “I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction. Just stupid, and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have myself in that kind of position.”

“Shortly after issuing an apology, another video surfaced that appeared to show Meyer groping the same woman’s bottom,” Fox News reported.

“The Jaguars are 0-4 and have lost 19 consecutive games dating to a victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 season opener,” ESPN noted.

NFL columnist Charles Robinson speculated, “Meyer is going to ultimately rise or fall on the results of his win column and the growth of his quarterback. If there’s one thing more distracting to ownership than anything Meyer has done this season, it’s football failure. And there was plenty of that on video before last weekend.”

Michael Silver of NFL Network tweeted the latest in developments:

The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room. One player told me, “He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with.” Players were particularly put off by the fact that Meyer canceled Monday’s team meeting, as he dealt with the uproar over the videos of him and a young woman getting cozy in that Ohio bar. “He even canceled the team meeting. He was too scared,” a player said. Instead Meyer “only apologized to position groups individually.’He portrayed the woman in the videos as a random person who was just there dancing.” Suffice it to say, his audience was highly skeptical. Said one player: “We looked at him like, WTF? Right when he left everyone started dying laughing. And he knew it.” Bottom line, said the player: “It’s bad. I don’t know how he’s gonna function.”

