https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/05/jake-sherman-has-a-dire-warning-for-dems-on-mitch-mcconnell-and-the-debt-ceiling/

As we approach the debt ceiling. . .

. . .Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman has a dire warning for Dems: Sen. Mitch McConnell “isn’t blinking.”

THREAD ==>

Sherman also reported that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “is sick of McConnell and is trying to break him.” Good luck with that:

One idea you will her more and more about in the coming days is a carve-out rule where a vote on the debt ceiling can’t be filibustered:

From lib journo Josh Marshall:

But will Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin be on board with that?

Stay tuned.

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...