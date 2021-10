https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/project-veritas-breaking-pfizer-scientist-admits-antibodies-are-better-than-vaccine/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







New video from James O’Keefe just dropped in the last hour

Complete story and details at Project Veritas…

Pfizer scientist Nick Karl — “Your antibodies are better than the Pfizer vaccination. I work for an evil corporation. Our organization is run on Covid money now.”