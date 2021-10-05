https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/joe-biden-makes-bizarre-comment-michigans-lt-governor-unenthusiastic-crowd-video/

This was weird.

Joe Biden traveled to Howell, Michigan on Tuesday to pitch his unpopular $3.5 trillion ‘infrastructure’ plan.

Thousands of Trump supporters lined the streets on Tuesday to greet Joe Biden as he arrived in Howell.

Trump supporters waved ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ flags and gave Biden the middle finger as his presidential motorcade drove by.

The paltry crowd Biden was speaking to at the training facility for the International Union of Operating Engineers wasn’t too excited to see him either.

“Hello, Michigan! It’s good to be back!” Biden said to a few groans.

VIDEO:

This Michigan crowd is VERY excited for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Xhhat0PgP8 — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 5, 2021

Then Biden made a bizarre comment about Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Lt. Governor, Garlin Gilchrist

After praising Governor Whitmer, Joe Biden thanked the Lt. Governor who “covers her in every way, both in terms of physically, and mentally, and every other way.”

VIDEO:

After introducing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Joe Biden thanks the lieutenant governor, who “covers her in every way, both in terms of physically, and mentally, and every other way.” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/B4HEr4uGQz — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) October 5, 2021

Here’s a photo of the seating arrangement at Joe Biden’s speech:

Here’s the venue for the Biden speech. It’s a union hall and training facility. International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 pic.twitter.com/zwYovKAE6p — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) October 5, 2021

