http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WFMo-8lWxsM/

President Joe Biden responded to supporters of former President Donald Trump who welcomed the president to Michigan with anti-Biden signs.

Biden reacted to a crowd of Trump supporters who flew signs that read “Fuck Joe Biden,” “Trump won,” and even a “Let’s Go Brandon!” sign from the viral meme over the weekend.

Covering @joebiden’s visit to the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 in Howell, MI for @michigandaily. Supporters of Donald Trump have begun to gather down the street for a “Stop the Spending” rally. A smalller group of Biden supporters are also present. pic.twitter.com/t66r2h8CKP — Dominick Sokotoff (@DomSokotoff) October 5, 2021

Driving into Howell Michigan in motorcade today, POTUS was greeted by at least a dozen signs that read “F#%# Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/dwU8hbOCVF — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) October 5, 2021

Out in Howell for @POTUS visit. Protestors from @MIGOP, Livingston Co. GOP and a small moms group against the democratic Budget bill. Lots of F Biden signs. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/1wzNHSV4TX — Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) October 5, 2021

Lots of Trump flags and “Fuck Biden” signs. Meshawn Maddock, Co-Chair Michigan Republican Party organized a rally along with the Livingston County GOP and Moms for Liberty. pic.twitter.com/gibsUWss59 — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) October 5, 2021

“We don’t want ya,” one man shouted as Biden’s motorcade drove by. “Get out of here.”

Biden motorcade arrives in Howell, Michigan to protesters and many “Trump won” signs and flags pic.twitter.com/1r21SruFjr — Rachel Louise Just (@RLJnews) October 5, 2021

There are about 300 protestors here with Trump signs and flags – chants of “F*ck Joe Biden!” are popping up every few minutes. pic.twitter.com/pd5lgvRD1q — Sheldon Krause (@sheldonjkrause) October 5, 2021

Biden made a pointed remark in reaction to the signs, reminding Trump supporters that he won the 2020 election.

“Notwithstanding some of the signs I saw coming in, that’s why 81 million Americans voted for me. The largest number of votes in American history, a clear majority are supporting, when they supported me,” Biden said during his speech.

He argued that Americans voted for him because they supported his multi-trillion-dollar spending proposals, such as the massive entitlement spending bill currently stalled in Congress.

Afterward, Biden claimed the signs only energized him, when asked by reporters for his reaction.

“Makes me smile,” he replied. “I get more pumped up.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

