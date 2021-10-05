https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/05/john-kerry-inspires-confidence-in-the-wh-by-revealing-that-joe-biden-literally-had-not-been-aware-of-what-had-transpired-with-submarine-deal-video/

Well, if this doesn’t inspire confidence in Joe Biden’s capacity to lead and make sound, responsible decisions, we don’t know what does:

Watch:

Uh … guys?

This is fine. All is well. All is well, dammit!

Dear God.

Pretty much.

What’s he being told?

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

