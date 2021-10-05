https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-sen-sinema-confronted-on-commercial-flight-over-immigration-reform/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=just-in-sen-sinema-confronted-on-commercial-flight-over-immigration-reform

“Once in a majority, it is tempting to believe you will stay in the majority. But a Democratic Senate minority used the 60-vote threshold just last year to filibuster a police reform proposal and a covid-relief bill that many Democrats viewed as inadequate,” Sinema wrote. “Those filibusters were mounted not as attempts to block progress, but to force continued negotiations toward better solutions.”

“This question is less about the immediate results from any of these Democratic or Republican goals,” she continued. “[I]t is the likelihood of repeated radical reversals in federal policy, cementing uncertainty, deepening divisions and further eroding Americans’ confidence in our government.”

“To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass the For the People Act (voting-rights legislation I support and have co-sponsored), I would ask: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to see that legislation rescinded a few years from now and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law or restrictions on voting by mail in federal elections, over the objections of the minority?” Sinema wrote in The Washington Post.

Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema educated her progressive colleagues on the filibuster over the weekend; penning an op-ed where she outlined the hypocrisy of far-left lawmakers who used the procedure just a few years ago.

DEM CIVIL WAR: Sanders, Warren Rebuke Sinema for Protecting the Filibuster

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.23.21

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren fired-back at fellow Democrat Kyrsten Sinema Tuesday after the lawmaker voiced her opposition to removing the filibuster.

“If Mitch McConnell believes that he will get even the tiniest advantage from removing the filibuster in the future, he will do it, regardless of what Democrats have done in the past,” Warren told reporters Tuesday when asked about Sinema’s arguments.

“I think that in this moment in American history, when there are coordinated efforts to undermine American democracy and take away the right of people to vote, the United States Congress has got to act and act decisively,” Sanders added.

“And if there is no Republican support to protect the rights of people of color, young people, people with disabilities to cast a ballot, the United States Senate has got to act and if it takes 50 votes and the vice president, that’s what it takes,” Sanders continued.

