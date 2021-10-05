https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kyrsten-sinema-stalked-on-airplane/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
The Build Back Better cult is at it again — Lucha Arizona
She was then harassed upon landing at DCA
Message from Karina – I am a DACA recipient from Arizona who volunteered to help elect Sen. Sinema. I asked her to follow through on her promises to immigrants in Arizona and support citizenship through reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/iw4nsrI2v7
— ADAC (@TheADAC) October 4, 2021
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema just arrived at DCA, where a small number of protestors were waiting. They asked her what she would cut from the larger human infrastructure package. Sinema did not answer. pic.twitter.com/4EXCGDxwIl
— Kyle Stewart (@KyleAlexStewart) October 4, 2021