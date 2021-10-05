https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kyrsten-sinema-stalked-on-airplane/

The Build Back Better cult is at it again — Lucha Arizona

She was then harassed upon landing at DCA







Message from Karina – I am a DACA recipient from Arizona who volunteered to help elect Sen. Sinema. I asked her to follow through on her promises to immigrants in Arizona and support citizenship through reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/iw4nsrI2v7 — ADAC (@TheADAC) October 4, 2021