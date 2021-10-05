https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/los-angeles-vips-attend-hunter-bidens-shady-art-show-opening-milk-studios/



(Source: Mother Jones)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was among of the VIPs who attended Hunter Biden’s art opening on Friday night at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California.

The event was attended by approximately 200 potential buyers to witness the overpriced art set by Hunter Biden’s gallerist, Georges Berges. It is still unknown if the art show sold any pieces.

Mother Jones reported:

At the pop-up, there was little grousing about the ethics of the moment, according to one attendee. As hors d’oeuvres and drinks were served, the art aficionados gazed at works that appeared mainly to be reproductions. (It’s cheaper than shipping.) An animated projection displayed a host of Biden’s in-progress paintings. Spotted among the assembled were artist Shepard Fairey (creator of the iconic Barack Obama/Hope poster), musician Moby, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was a national co-chair of Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and who was recently nominated by the president to serve as US ambassador to India. Though only a handful of the people present wore masks throughout the indoors event—vaccination proof was required for entry—Garcetti kept his on the entire time he was present, the attendee notes. A documentary crew roamed about filming everything, and there was a security presence greater than usual at an art event. Toward the end of the evening, a violinist began playing in front of the animated projection.

Nearly three months ago, Mayor Garcetti was nominated by Biden to serve as US Ambassador to India but it is still unknown when his confirmation will be. The mayor said last week that he expects his nomination to have a hearing in the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations before the end of the year but he didn’t know when the full Senate would take it up, according to a report from LA Times.

Garcetti was also named as one of the four committee co-chairs of Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Hunter Biden will be meeting with potential buyers for his artwork at a private affair in Los Angeles after Psaki promised the identities of the potential buyers would be kept a secret from the Bidens.

Hunter’s artwork will “range from $75,000 for works on paper to $500,000 for large-scale paintings.” Hunter, better known for his drug use and shady business dealings, has never painted before in his life. Hunter claimed he didn’t set the prices of his artwork during his appearance on Nota Bene Podcast.

This raised new ethical concerns about the influence of peddling and a lot of questions from people about his shady art selling scheme. Even Barack Obama’s ethics chief Walter Shaub said the art dealing industry is “notorious for money laundering.” Shaub said Joe Biden should have talked Hunter Biden out of selling his art because it gives the appearance that he is profiting off of his father’s fame. Ya think?

It was then discovered that Soho art dealer Georges Bergès has strong ties to China and was once arrested for “terrorist threats.”

“My plan is to be the lead guy in China; the lead collector and art dealer discovering and nurturing talent from that region…. I plan to find and discover and bring to the rest of the world those I consider China’s next generation of modern artists,” Berges said.

