https://www.oann.com/malaysias-airasia-group-reaffirms-commitment-for-fleet-migration-to-airbus-a321neo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=malaysias-airasia-group-reaffirms-commitment-for-fleet-migration-to-airbus-a321neo



FILE PHOTO: A general view of AirAsia headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sepang, Malaysia October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A general view of AirAsia headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sepang, Malaysia October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

October 6, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Bhd has reaffirmed its commitment for fleet migration to Airbus A321neo with the conversion of the remaining A320 orders, it said on Wednesday.

With the conversion, the airline now has a total order of 362 A321neo aircraft with deliveries up until 2035, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

