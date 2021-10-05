https://justthenews.com/government/congress/mcconnell-offers-support-short-term-extension-debt-ceiling-compromise-senate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday offered a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling to avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt in the coming day, resulting in a potential economic crisis.

The Kentucky Republican made the offer to leaders of the Democrat-controlled Senate until they can pass a more permanent measure before the year’s end.

The U.S.was projected to hit its debt ceiling by Oct. 18.

