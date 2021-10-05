They want to reclassify dissent as “disinformation” and “domestic terrorism,” justifying an unprecedented intervention, both directly and in partnership with tech companies.

The Biden administration is rapidly repurposing federal law enforcement to target political opposition.

We must forcefully push back against the suppression of our basic rights and the criminalization of our politics.

The Biden administration wants to apply the J6 strategy to every expression of conservative speech and assembly.

We must not let them.

— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021