The Biden administration is rapidly repurposing federal law enforcement to target political opposition.
They want to reclassify dissent as “disinformation” and “domestic terrorism,” justifying an unprecedented intervention, both directly and in partnership with tech companies.
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021
We must forcefully push back against the suppression of our basic rights and the criminalization of our politics.
The Biden administration wants to apply the J6 strategy to every expression of conservative speech and assembly.
We must not let them.
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 4, 2021
Leftist activists can come to your house with bullhorns. Film you in the bathroom. Loot your business. Burn police stations. The FBI does nothing.
But if conservative parents raise their voices at a school board meeting, they’re hunted down as terrorists.
The law is dead.
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 5, 2021