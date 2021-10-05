https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/10/05/mike-pence-reveals-the-state-of-his-relationship-with-trump-n1521852

Trump supporters soured on Mike Pence after Trump suggested Pence had the power to stop the certification of the Electoral College when allegations of fraud in battleground states went uninvestigated. Many Trump supporters believed that Pence showed a lack of loyalty to Trump for not overturning the results of the election—something he had absolutely zero constitutional authority to do.

Trump himself seems to have soured on the vice president. Back in June, Trump revealed that he would consider a different running mate if he decides to run for president again in 2024.

Nevertheless, according to Pence, despite their disagreements, Pence says he and President Trump are still close.

“My understanding is that you two have a strong relationship to this day. What is your relationship with the president?” Sean Hannity asked Pence on his show Monday night.

“Look, you can’t spend almost five years in a political foxhole with somebody without developing a strong relationship,” Pence replied. “You know, January 6th was a tragic day in the history of our Capitol building, but thanks to the efforts of Capitol Hill police [and] federal officials, the Capitol was secured. We finished our work, and the president and I sat down a few days later and talked through all of it. I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration, and we’ve talked a number of times since we both left office.”

Pence quickly pivoted to blaming the media for distracting from Biden’s failed agenda by focusing on the January 6 riot.

