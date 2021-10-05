https://www.oann.com/mtn-uganda-ipo-to-raise-about-1-2-billion-regulator/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mtn-uganda-ipo-to-raise-about-1-2-billion-regulator



FILE PHOTO: A guest types on his mobile phone as he sits below an MTN logo during the launch of its mobile money service in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko FILE PHOTO: A guest types on his mobile phone as he sits below an MTN logo during the launch of its mobile money service in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

October 5, 2021

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Telecoms firm MTN Uganda’s initial public offering is expected to raise about $1.2 billion, Keith Kalyegira, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Markets Authority said on Tuesday.

MTN Uganda said earlier it had approval to list 20% of its shareholding.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

